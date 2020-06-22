China’s cooperation with EU outweighs competition – Premier Li Keqiang

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that cooperation with the European Union outweighs competition. Beijing is willing to deepen cooperation with the bloc on Covid-19 vaccine and treatment development to combat the virus pandemic, according to Li.

Beijing also hopes the EU might relax export control measures against China, state television quoted the premier as telling the 22nd China-EU summit.

The EU and China were expected to seek to cool tensions at Monday’s summit, their first formal talks since ties soured over European accusations that Beijing allegedly spread disinformation about the novel coronavirus, Reuters said. China has denied any wrongdoing.