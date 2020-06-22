 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China’s cooperation with EU outweighs competition – Premier Li Keqiang

22 Jun, 2020 12:46
European Council President Charles Michel takes part in a virtual summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Brussels, Belgium, June 22, 2020. © Reuters / Yves Herman / Pool

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that cooperation with the European Union outweighs competition. Beijing is willing to deepen cooperation with the bloc on Covid-19 vaccine and treatment development to combat the virus pandemic, according to Li.

Beijing also hopes the EU might relax export control measures against China, state television quoted the premier as telling the 22nd China-EU summit.

The EU and China were expected to seek to cool tensions at Monday’s summit, their first formal talks since ties soured over European accusations that Beijing allegedly spread disinformation about the novel coronavirus, Reuters said. China has denied any wrongdoing.

