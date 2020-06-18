Vietnam holds talks to make entry easier for citizens of China, S. Korea & Japan

Hanoi is holding talks aimed at facilitating the entry of citizens from China, South Korea and Japan into Vietnam after restrictions on foreign visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnam intends to initially ease entry criteria for business visitors and skilled personnel returning to work in the country, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on Thursday. Vietnamese should also be able to work in these countries, Hang added.

Around 1,000 Chinese citizens will reportedly enter Vietnam this month by train to work at an industrial park in the central province of Quang Ngai.

Vietnam’s Health Ministry on Thursday reported seven new coronavirus infections, all among Vietnamese citizens held in quarantine upon their arrival from Kuwait. The Southeast Asian country has been 63 days without a domestically transmitted infection. Vietnam has registered no deaths and a total of 342 cases, about 90 percent of which have recovered, according to Reuters.