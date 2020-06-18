 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing ‘has no intention of interfering’ in US elections – spokesman

18 Jun, 2020 10:24
Beijing ‘has no intention of interfering’ in US elections – spokesman
President Donald Trump makes an announcement about US trade relations with China and Hong Kong, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, May 29, 2020. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst / File Photo

China said on Thursday it has no intention of interfering in the US elections. According to US President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, Trump had sought Chinese President Xi Jinping’s help to win re-election. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the statement when asked about Bolton’s accusation, made in an excerpt from his book.

Zhao also said on Thursday that the Group of Seven nations should stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, responding to a joint statement issued by G7 foreign ministers. They had called for a halt to the national security legislation planned for Hong Kong.

Separately, a bipartisan group of US senators unveiled legislation on Thursday aimed at protecting research and innovation on US campuses and at preventing theft of intellectual property.

Last month, Reuters quoted sources as saying that the US is planning to cancel the visas of thousands of Chinese graduate students “believed by Trump’s administration to have links with China’s military.”

