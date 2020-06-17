 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US secretary of state to meet China’s top diplomat in Hawaii amid strained ties

17 Jun, 2020 14:29
Get short URL
US secretary of state to meet China’s top diplomat in Hawaii amid strained ties
Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese FM Wang Yi in Beijing, China, July 3, 2019. © Reuters / Mark Schiefelbein / Pool

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Yang Jiechi, China’s top diplomat, on Wednesday in Honolulu, the State Department said. The crucial meeting comes as relations between the two countries have deeply soured since the start of the year.

The talks are scheduled for 9am local time (1900 GMT), according to the agency’s public schedule. As strategic rivalry continues, the world’s top two economies have been recently at loggerheads over China’s move to impose new security legislation on Hong Kong. Pompeo earlier criticized Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus, which originated in China, accusing it of refusing to share information.

Neither side has outlined an agenda for the talks, but diplomats and other sources have said the meeting was requested by Beijing, Reuters reported.

The meeting is expected to take place at Hawaii’s Hickam Air Force base and will be Pompeo’s first known contact with Yang since they spoke by telephone on April 15 to discuss the coronavirus.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies