Greek PM in Israel to discuss bilateral tourism and Turkey’s energy exploration moves

Israel and Greece agreed on Tuesday to work toward a resumption of bilateral tourism in August if coronavirus precautions permit. Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on his first trip abroad since the pandemic erupted, brought a cabinet delegation to Jerusalem.

Greece opened its main airports to mainly EU visitors on Monday. With some 1.2 million Israelis traveling to Greece annually in recent years, PM Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped that, as of August 1, visitors to and from Greece would not be required to self-quarantine. “This also depends on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic, but if the numbers allow it, this is the target date for opening the skies,” Netanyahu told reporters.

With Greece, Israel and Cyprus partnered up on energy projects in the eastern Mediterranean, Mitsotakis warned against what he called Turkey’s “aggressive behavior,” Reuters reported.

The Greek leader cited “recent incidents of illegal and provocative Turkish behavior at our sea, air and land border” and “the destabilizing effect that Turkey has made vis-a-vis its relationship with Libya.” Greece and Israel share concerns over Turkey’s energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.