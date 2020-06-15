‘New momentum needed’: UK, EU agree to intensify talks in July and ratify deal before year-end

The European Union and Britain agreed on Monday that new momentum was required in talks on their future ties. They supported plans to intensify the negotiations that have all but stalled and to work hard “to deliver a relationship,” according to a joint statement.

The parties backed the plans agreed by chief negotiators “to intensify the talks in July and to create the most conducive conditions for concluding and ratifying a deal before the end of 2020.”

British PM Boris Johnson will urge the EU on Monday to commit to renewed energy to reach an agreement on the future relationship by the end of the summer, his spokesman said on Monday.

Johnson holds discussions with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and the heads of the European Council and European Parliament on Monday.