 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

‘The Chinese are coming’: NATO chief Stoltenberg says Beijing nearing West in various ways

10 Jun, 2020 09:58
Get short URL
‘The Chinese are coming’: NATO chief Stoltenberg says Beijing nearing West in various ways
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 11, 2020. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the West cannot ignore the rise of China. Beijing is coming closer to the West in various ways – in the Arctic, in cyberspace and in critical infrastructure, including telecommunications, he told BBC radio.

The head of the Western military alliance also said it was important that Britain reviewed of the role of Huawei in its 5G network to ensure its security.

“I trust that the UK government will design their networks in ways that protect the networks and make sure that the UK has secure 5G networks,” Stoltenberg told BBC radio.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, when asked about Stoltenberg’s comments, said that China does not pose a threat to any country. “We hope NATO can continue to hold a correct opinion about us and view our development rationally,” Reuters quoted the spokeswoman as saying.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies