Thailand to consider plan for more ‘high-risk’ reopenings from June 15

10 Jun, 2020 08:54
People visit the Grand Palace, as the Thai government eases isolation measures, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 7, 2020. © Reuters / Jorge Silva

Thailand’s government will consider a plan to reopen more businesses and establishments from as early as June 15, an official said on Wednesday. The statement came after the country has reported no local transmissions of the coronavirus in the past 16 days.

The government’s administration handling the coronavirus situation will, on Friday, consider the plan for the next phase of more “high-risk” reopenings.

A draft of the plan currently includes schools, alcohol sales in dine-in restaurants, concerts with seating arrangements, amusement parks and playgrounds, as well as outdoor sports facilities, Reuters reported, citing a spokesman.

The businesses and activities could resume as early as June 15, or before the end of the month, but the plan does not yet include nightlife venues.

