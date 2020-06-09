 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Danish govt to allow public gatherings of 200 in August

9 Jun, 2020 07:23
An official monitors pedestrians in Copenhagen, Denmark, March 21, 2020. © Reuters / Ritzau Scanpix / Martin Sylvest

The government in Copenhagen plans to lift the limit on public gatherings in Denmark from 50 to 100 people in July and to 200 in August. On Monday, the government raised the limit on public gatherings from 10 to 50 and allowed fitness centers and public swimming pools to reopen.

Authorities say their plan to allow groups of 100 and 200 to gather from July 8 and August 8 respectively, could be changed depending on a possible second wave of coronavirus.

The country had registered 593 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, but the number of coronavirus-related deaths and hospital admissions has fallen since April, Reuters said.

Denmark and Norway said late May they would allow tourists to travel between the two countries from mid-June. However, border crossings with Sweden, where the number of Covid-19 infections is higher, will remain restricted.

