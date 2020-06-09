Danish govt to allow public gatherings of 200 in August

The government in Copenhagen plans to lift the limit on public gatherings in Denmark from 50 to 100 people in July and to 200 in August. On Monday, the government raised the limit on public gatherings from 10 to 50 and allowed fitness centers and public swimming pools to reopen.

Authorities say their plan to allow groups of 100 and 200 to gather from July 8 and August 8 respectively, could be changed depending on a possible second wave of coronavirus.

The country had registered 593 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, but the number of coronavirus-related deaths and hospital admissions has fallen since April, Reuters said.

Denmark and Norway said late May they would allow tourists to travel between the two countries from mid-June. However, border crossings with Sweden, where the number of Covid-19 infections is higher, will remain restricted.