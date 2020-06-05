Algeria allows some businesses to reopen on Sunday as govt eases coronavirus restrictions

Algeria will resume some economic activities and allow a number of businesses to reopen from Sunday, the prime minister’s office has said, commenting on a plan to end the coronavirus lockdown.

The construction and public works sector will resume activity to help ease the impact of the restrictions imposed in March. The government will permit the reopening of businesses such as home appliance stores, vegetable and fruit markets, bakeries and men’s barbershops.

The second stage of the lockdown relaxation will start on June 14, allowing more businesses to resume operations.

The North African country has so far reported 9,831 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 681 deaths, according to Reuters.