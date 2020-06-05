 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Algeria allows some businesses to reopen on Sunday as govt eases coronavirus restrictions

5 Jun, 2020 08:54
An empty street following the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Algiers, Algeria, March 25, 2020. © Reuters / Ramzi Boudina

Algeria will resume some economic activities and allow a number of businesses to reopen from Sunday, the prime minister’s office has said, commenting on a plan to end the coronavirus lockdown.

The construction and public works sector will resume activity to help ease the impact of the restrictions imposed in March. The government will permit the reopening of businesses such as home appliance stores, vegetable and fruit markets, bakeries and men’s barbershops.

The second stage of the lockdown relaxation will start on June 14, allowing more businesses to resume operations.

The North African country has so far reported 9,831 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 681 deaths, according to Reuters.

