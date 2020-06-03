Spain ‘working to open borders’ to some foreign tourism from June 22

The government in Madrid is working on plans to gradually open Spain’s borders to tourists from countries deemed more secure in the fight against coronavirus, its Ministry of Tourism said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government is due to lift a state of emergency on June 21, and Spaniards will be able to start to move more freely again as the epidemic recedes.

A tourism ministry spokesman said it was likely the same would start to apply to some foreigners on Monday June 22, or possibly as early as Sunday June 21.

Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said Germany would lift a recommendation to avoid traveling to Spain as soon as Madrid lifts restrictions on visitors from abroad. Spain is keen for travel protocols to be agreed-on at the European level, according to officials.