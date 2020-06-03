 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Kosovo lawmakers support new govt as Prime Minister Hoti promises Serbia deal

3 Jun, 2020 14:49
Get short URL
Kosovo lawmakers support new govt as Prime Minister Hoti promises Serbia deal
Kosovo's new PM Avdullah Hoti walks out of the parliament building in Pristina, Kosovo, June 3, 2020. © Reuters / Laura Hasani

Kosovo’s parliament elected a new government on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti promising to reach a deal on normalizing ties with Serbia.

The new government led by Hoti, of the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo, was supported by 61 deputies in the 120-seat legislature after weeks of legal wrangling.

“We will not allow any change of the borders or exchange of territories,” Hoti told lawmakers. Serbia does not recognize the independence of its breakaway province.

Hoti served as deputy prime minister in the previous government under Albin Kurti, from the leftist party Vetevendosje. The cabinet was dismissed in a no-confidence vote in March after disputes over its handling of the coronavirus crisis and lifting tariffs on Serbian goods.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies