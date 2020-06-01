Flights & car travel resume between Turkey’s big cities as Grand Bazaar reopens in Istanbul

Car travel and flights resumed between Turkey’s big cities, while cafes, restaurants and Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar reopened on Monday. The development is seen as the country’s biggest step to ease restrictions taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Traffic levels jumped in the commercial hub of Istanbul, with many Turks returning to work. Employees of government offices and public facilities joined the many factory workers who restarted last month.

Parks, gyms, beaches, libraries and museums also reopened. International flights are expected to start next week.

The Covid-19 disease has killed more than 4,500 and infected more than 160,000 in Turkey, Reuters reports. New cases and deaths are down and the government says the outbreak has been brought under control.