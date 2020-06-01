 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Flights & car travel resume between Turkey’s big cities as Grand Bazaar reopens in Istanbul

1 Jun, 2020 14:55
Workers spray disinfectant at Grand Bazaar, which has been closed since March 23 and reopens completely on June 1, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 8, 2020. © Reuters / Umit Bektas

Car travel and flights resumed between Turkey’s big cities, while cafes, restaurants and Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar reopened on Monday. The development is seen as the country’s biggest step to ease restrictions taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Traffic levels jumped in the commercial hub of Istanbul, with many Turks returning to work. Employees of government offices and public facilities joined the many factory workers who restarted last month.

Parks, gyms, beaches, libraries and museums also reopened. International flights are expected to start next week.

The Covid-19 disease has killed more than 4,500 and infected more than 160,000 in Turkey, Reuters reports. New cases and deaths are down and the government says the outbreak has been brought under control.

