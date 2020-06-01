 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Philippines reopens capital Manila despite jump in virus cases

1 Jun, 2020 12:27
Philippines reopens capital Manila despite jump in virus cases
An armored personnel carrier roams around tenements reminding residents to stay indoors, in the slum area of Tondo, Manila, Philippines, May 4, 2020. © Reuters / Eloisa Lopez

Manila emerged on Monday from one of the world’s longest coronavirus lockdowns even as the number of new infections surges. Streets in the capital were choked with traffic and limited public transport resumed in the city of 12 million after nearly three months of strict home quarantine, AFP reported.

Most businesses have been allowed to reopen in the city as the Philippines seeks to repair its badly damaged economy. However, schools, bars, and dine-in restaurants all remain shuttered.

The Philippines has so far reported 18,638 cases and 960 deaths, and there has been a roughly 30 percent jump in new cases in the past week. Health officials said it was mainly due to efforts to clear backlogs from laboratories as they boost testing.

