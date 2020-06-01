 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Australian states ease social distancing restrictions

1 Jun, 2020 09:16
People stroll through a park in front of the Sydney Opera House amid the easing of the coronavirus disease restrictions in Australia, May 20, 2020. © Reuters / Loren Elliott / File Photo

Several Australian states further eased social distancing restrictions on Monday. Restaurants were allowed to host more people and public attractions to reopen.

Australia has recorded around 7,200 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths, Reuters aid. With new infections now largely under control, the government has embarked on a three-step plan to remove the bulk of curbs by July, as it moves to revive the economy.

In Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, a maximum of 50 people are now allowed to sit down for a meal in a cafe or restaurant. Art galleries, museums, libraries and zoos were also allowed to reopen.

Authorities have said there will be limits on the number of people allowed to enter public spaces, in a bid to ensure there is no second wave of infections. Each site will need to ensure a social distancing norm of 1.5 meters between visitors is observed at all times.

