Australian states ease social distancing restrictions

Several Australian states further eased social distancing restrictions on Monday. Restaurants were allowed to host more people and public attractions to reopen.

Australia has recorded around 7,200 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths, Reuters aid. With new infections now largely under control, the government has embarked on a three-step plan to remove the bulk of curbs by July, as it moves to revive the economy.

In Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, a maximum of 50 people are now allowed to sit down for a meal in a cafe or restaurant. Art galleries, museums, libraries and zoos were also allowed to reopen.

Authorities have said there will be limits on the number of people allowed to enter public spaces, in a bid to ensure there is no second wave of infections. Each site will need to ensure a social distancing norm of 1.5 meters between visitors is observed at all times.