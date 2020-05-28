 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Intercity train operations resumed in Turkey after 2 months

28 May, 2020 12:10
The Bagistas train station near the eastern Anatolian city of Erzincan, Turkey. © Reuters / Umit Bektas

Turkey resumed intercity train services on a limited basis on Thursday, as the government eased restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus.

Service restarted following a two-month suspension with a high-speed train departing the capital, Ankara, for Istanbul at 7am local time (04:00 GMT). Trains will make 16 trips daily, connecting the cities of Ankara, Istanbul, Konya and Eskisehir.

The trains are operating at half capacity. Passengers will be permitted on board only with a government-issued code certifying they are not being monitored for a suspected Covid-19 infection.

The country reported a total of nearly 160,000 confirmed virus cases as of Thursday, including 4,431 deaths, AP reports. Nearly 123,000 people have recovered.

