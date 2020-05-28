 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Taiwan plans to buy land-based Harpoon anti-ship missiles from US – military

28 May, 2020 08:49
Get short URL
Taiwan plans to buy land-based Harpoon anti-ship missiles from US – military
Soldiers disinfect the supply ship at a Naval base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, April 19, 2020. © Reuters / Taiwan Ministry of National Defense

Taiwan plans to buy land-based Boeing-made Harpoon anti-ship missiles as part of its military modernization scheme, its Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Speaking in parliament, Deputy Defense Minister Chang Che-ping confirmed that Taiwan was planning to buy Harpoon missiles from the US to serve as a coastal defense cruise missile. If the US agrees to sell the Harpoons, Taiwan should receive them in 2023, Reuters quoted Chang as saying.

The US government last week notified Congress of a possible sale of advanced torpedoes to Taiwan worth around $180 million, further souring already tense ties between itself and China. Beijing has denounced the Trump administration’s increased support for Taiwan.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies