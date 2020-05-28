Taiwan plans to buy land-based Harpoon anti-ship missiles from US – military

Taiwan plans to buy land-based Boeing-made Harpoon anti-ship missiles as part of its military modernization scheme, its Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Speaking in parliament, Deputy Defense Minister Chang Che-ping confirmed that Taiwan was planning to buy Harpoon missiles from the US to serve as a coastal defense cruise missile. If the US agrees to sell the Harpoons, Taiwan should receive them in 2023, Reuters quoted Chang as saying.

The US government last week notified Congress of a possible sale of advanced torpedoes to Taiwan worth around $180 million, further souring already tense ties between itself and China. Beijing has denounced the Trump administration’s increased support for Taiwan.