Foreign tourists can book Spanish holidays from July, as ‘quarantine likely to be suspended’ – minister

25 May, 2020 07:32
A drive-in protest organized by the right-wing party Vox against the government’s handling of the pandemic, in Madrid, Spain, May 23, 2020. © Reuters / Sergio Perez

Tourists from abroad can book vacations in Spain from July, Tourism Minister Maria Reyes Maroto Illera said on Monday, adding that the two-week self-quarantine for overseas travelers is likely to be suspended by then.

One of the nations in the world worst hit by the coronavirus, tourism-dependent Spain is gradually easing its strict lockdown. However, it has maintained a quarantine for visitors to prevent a second wave of infections, Reuters said.

“It is perfectly coherent to plan summer vacations to come to Spain in July,” Maroto told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

