Britain ‘will look at details’ for G7 summit next month, Trump may revive face-to-face meeting

The UK will study the details of what President Donald Trump is proposing for a planned G7 summit next month, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

“We are in close contact with the White House about the summit and we will look at the details of what they are proposing,” Reuters quoted the spokesman as saying.

The meeting is scheduled for June 10. Trump, who is the head of the G7 this year, said on Wednesday he may seek to revive a face-to-face meeting of the Group of Seven leaders near Washington. He had earlier canceled the in-person gathering of world leaders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.