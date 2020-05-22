 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Britain ‘will look at details’ for G7 summit next month, Trump may revive face-to-face meeting

22 May, 2020 13:20
US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. © Reuters / Erin Schaff / Pool / File Photo

The UK will study the details of what President Donald Trump is proposing for a planned G7 summit next month, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

“We are in close contact with the White House about the summit and we will look at the details of what they are proposing,” Reuters quoted the spokesman as saying.

The meeting is scheduled for June 10. Trump, who is the head of the G7 this year, said on Wednesday he may seek to revive a face-to-face meeting of the Group of Seven leaders near Washington. He had earlier canceled the in-person gathering of world leaders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

