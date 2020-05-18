 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Germany could end global travel warning on June 15, sees no return to ‘holidays as usual’ – Maas

18 May, 2020 14:25
Get short URL
Germany could end global travel warning on June 15, sees no return to ‘holidays as usual’ – Maas
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attend a session at the Lower House of Parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. © Reuters / Annegret Hilse

Germany is hoping to replace a travel warning that is in place for all tourist trips abroad until June 15 with softer guidelines, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday. However, the minister warned there would be no quick return to holidays as usual.

“June 15 is not the starting date for taking holidays – June 15 is the date when we need to make a decision on whether we will lift the global travel warning, and we’re working on replacing this travel warning with travel guidelines,” Maas said in Berlin.

He wants summer holidays to be possible, but stressed that this needed to be done in a responsible way, Reuters reports. It was too early to say which countries Germans are most likely to be able to take holidays in, Maas said.

He warned that if there were a second wave of coronavirus infections, new restrictions would need to be introduced.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies