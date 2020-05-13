No new coronavirus cases in Thailand for 1st time since March 9 – govt

Thailand reported no new daily cases for the first time in two months on Wednesday, as the government considered easing more restrictions on businesses. “We all can be relieved but not complacent,” said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government center tackling the Covid-19 situation.

The first country outside China to discover a case of the new coronavirus, Thailand detected it in a tourist from China on January 13. Since then the country has recorded a total of 3,017 infections and 56 deaths, Reuters reports.

The last day Thailand recorded no new cases was March 9, but within two weeks the daily numbers jumped to double digits and then to more than 100 a day.

Areas that are still most at risk include Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as southern Thailand, where there have been a large number of cases in the past two weeks. The government is considering reopening shopping malls next week.