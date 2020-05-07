 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN increases appeal to $6.7bn to fight coronavirus pandemic in poor countries

7 May, 2020 12:25
UN increases appeal to $6.7bn to fight coronavirus pandemic in poor countries
UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) Mark Lowcock at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Decemer 4, 2018. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

The United Nations announced on Thursday it is increasing its appeal to fight the coronavirus pandemic in fragile and vulnerable countries from $2 billion to $6.7 billion.

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock reiterated that the peak of the pandemic is not expected to hit the world’s poorest countries for three to six months. However, he said there is already evidence of incomes plummeting and jobs disappearing, food supplies falling and prices soaring, and children missing vaccinations and meals, AP reports.

Since the original appeal on March 25, the UN said $1 billion has been raised to support efforts across 37 countries to tackle Covid-19. The updated appeal launched on Thursday includes nine additional vulnerable countries: Benin, Djibouti, Liberia, Mozambique, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sierra Leone, Togo and Zimbabwe.

“Unless we take action now, we should be prepared for a significant rise in conflict, hunger and poverty,” Lowcock said.

