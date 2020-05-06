 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
S. Korea returns largely to normal, says ‘outbreak controlled’

6 May, 2020 14:55
People wearing protective face masks watch artists perform at an amusement park in Seoul, South Korea, April 30, 2020. © Reuters / Kim Hong-ji

South Korea returned largely to normal Wednesday as workers went back to offices, and museums and libraries reopened under eased social distancing rules, AFP said.

The country endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside China and while it never imposed a compulsory lockdown, strict social distancing had been widely observed since March.

The South appears to have brought its outbreak under control thanks to an extensive “trace, test and treat” program. In a population of 51 million, the death toll is little more than 250. New cases have slowed to 13 in the past three days, all of them arriving international passengers. More than 90 of the South’s imported cases are returning citizens.

Schools are to reopen in stages starting from May 13. Under what PM Chung Sye-kyun referred to as “everyday life quarantine,” South Koreans are still encouraged to wear face masks, among other recommendations.

