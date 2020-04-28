Thai govt plans to reopen some businesses in Bangkok as Covid-19 cases slow

Authorities in Thailand’s capital plan to lift coronavirus curbs over the next few days and weeks for some businesses, ranging from restaurants and hair salons to pet groomers, as the pace of new infections slows.

Many businesses in Bangkok have spent more than a month under closure orders, crippling the economy. The re-opening date was not clear, as details are yet to be worked out, but it will be announced on Wednesday, according to a civic administration spokesman.

“It will not be a return to normal like before,” Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said on Tuesday. He added that markets, sporting grounds, public parks, medical facilities and golf courses are also among the services eligible to re-open first.

On Tuesday, Thailand reported seven new infections and two more deaths, making a total of 2,938 cases and 54 deaths since the outbreak began in January. Meanwhile, 2,652 patients have recovered, Reuters reported.