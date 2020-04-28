 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Thai govt plans to reopen some businesses in Bangkok as Covid-19 cases slow

28 Apr, 2020 12:41
Idle tuk tuks parked in Chinatown during the coronavirus outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 15, 2020. © Reuters / Jorge Silva

Authorities in Thailand’s capital plan to lift coronavirus curbs over the next few days and weeks for some businesses, ranging from restaurants and hair salons to pet groomers, as the pace of new infections slows.

Many businesses in Bangkok have spent more than a month under closure orders, crippling the economy. The re-opening date was not clear, as details are yet to be worked out, but it will be announced on Wednesday, according to a civic administration spokesman.

“It will not be a return to normal like before,” Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said on Tuesday. He added that markets, sporting grounds, public parks, medical facilities and golf courses are also among the services eligible to re-open first.

On Tuesday, Thailand reported seven new infections and two more deaths, making a total of 2,938 cases and 54 deaths since the outbreak began in January. Meanwhile, 2,652 patients have recovered, Reuters reported.

