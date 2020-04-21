 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Vietnam aviation authority seeks resumption of all domestic flights from Thursday

21 Apr, 2020 14:15
Get short URL
Vietnam aviation authority seeks resumption of all domestic flights from Thursday
Workers sew protective clothes and masks at TNG garment company's production facility for domestic and international markets, in Thai Nguyen province, Vietnam, March 23, 2020. © Reuters / Kham

Vietnam’s civil aviation authority said on Tuesday it is seeking government approval to resume all domestic routes from Thursday. The statement comes after the expiry of a government order for seven more days of social distancing in some provinces.

The authority proposed reconnecting flights from the capital Hanoi and business hub Ho Chi Minh City to other domestic destinations from April 23, and increasing the frequency of flights between three key routes.

The government had suspended domestic flights from April 1 to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus. On April 16, after a lockdown order was partially lifted, some domestic flights resumed on key routes from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City and the central city of Danang.

Vietnam has so far recorded 268 cases of the novel coronavirus, and no related deaths, according to Reuters.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies