Tehran welcomes Russian idea to create ‘green corridor’ instead of sanctions – FM Zarif

Iran has welcomed the initiative put forward by Russia to create a ‘green corridor’ to replace economic sanctions imposed on certain states, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday.

Tehran welcomes Moscow’s idea to “create a green corridor instead of economic war and sanctions,” he tweeted in Russian. The minister noted that “various countries shut down their geographical borders to curb coronavirus spread but open them to provide assistance.”

Zarif believes that the US is not following internationally accepted norms and rules in this regard, TASS said. According to Tehran’s top diplomat, US President Donald Trump “still resists demands of the international community to lift anti-Iranian sanctions to counter the coronavirus infection.”

The minister warned that “coronavirus might spread to Iran’s neighboring countries.”