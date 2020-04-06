Swiss health minister says ‘too early’ to ease anti-virus curbs

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Apr, 2020 14:37
Pedal boats are seen during sunny spring weather on the banks of Lake Lucerne in Luzern, Switzerland, March 31, 2020. © Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann

It is too early to consider easing measures that restrict the spread of the coronavirus, Switzerland’s health minister said on Monday, even as neighboring Austria sketched out plans to start loosening a national lockdown.

The Swiss death toll rose on Monday to 584 from 559 people on Sunday, while the number of positive tests increased to 21,652 from 21,100 on Sunday, a less steep rise than of late, Reuters reports.

“Of course we look at the others but we decide for ourselves,” Health Minister Alain Berset told reporters. Switzerland will use epidemiological data to decide when it might start easing up on measures, which include closing schools, bars and restaurants and a ban on gatherings of more than five people. The curbs were set to run until April 19.

Infections were still rising in Switzerland, which had not yet seen peak cases of Covid-19 caused by the new virus, Berset said. The cabinet is set to meet twice before April 19, so has time to gauge the situation before adopting any measures as in Austria, which has fewer infections.

