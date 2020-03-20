Japan PM Abe asks coronavirus taskforce to compile steps for school reopening

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued instructions at a coronavirus taskforce meeting to compile concrete steps to urgently reopen schools as a new school year starts in April, Reuters said, citing a Jiji news agency report on Friday.

Last month, Abe asked Japan’s entire school system, from elementary to high school, to close until spring break late in March to help contain the viral outbreak.

Japanese Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday the government would not extend its request that schools be closed until spring break to stem Covid-19 infections, setting the stage for classes to resume at the start of the academic year. The closures have been criticized as risky, given that it has pushed tens of thousands of pupils into daycare centers instead.

Cases of infection came to 1,693 in Japan, including those from a cruise ship moored near Tokyo last month, with deaths totaling 41, according to Kyodo news agency.