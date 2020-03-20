 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Japan PM Abe asks coronavirus taskforce to compile steps for school reopening

20 Mar, 2020 13:15
Get short URL
Japan PM Abe asks coronavirus taskforce to compile steps for school reopening
PM Shinzo Abe gestures as he speaks during a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo, March 14, 2020. © Reuters / Issei Kato

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued instructions at a coronavirus taskforce meeting to compile concrete steps to urgently reopen schools as a new school year starts in April, Reuters said, citing a Jiji news agency report on Friday.

Last month, Abe asked Japan’s entire school system, from elementary to high school, to close until spring break late in March to help contain the viral outbreak.

Japanese Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday the government would not extend its request that schools be closed until spring break to stem Covid-19 infections, setting the stage for classes to resume at the start of the academic year. The closures have been criticized as risky, given that it has pushed tens of thousands of pupils into daycare centers instead.

Cases of infection came to 1,693 in Japan, including those from a cruise ship moored near Tokyo last month, with deaths totaling 41, according to Kyodo news agency.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies