S. Korea discusses cooperation on pandemic with Beijing, Tokyo

The foreign ministers of South Korea, China and Japan held a video conference on Friday to discuss cooperation on the Covid-19 pandemic. The discussion was planned amid growing concern over the number of infected people arriving in their countries from overseas.

Japan was given expressions of support for its hosting of the Olympics during the video conference, according to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 87 new cases on Friday, bringing the total national infections to 8,652, Reuters reports.

South Korea’s government said on Tuesday it will conduct a coronavirus check on all travelers from Europe, and will impose a two-week mandatory quarantine, starting on Sunday, for those who intend staying long-term.