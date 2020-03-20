 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
S. Korea discusses cooperation on pandemic with Beijing, Tokyo

20 Mar, 2020 11:16
South Korean FM Kang Kyung-wha arrives at a briefing for foreign diplomats on the situation of the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Seoul, March 6, 2020. © Reuters / Jung Yeon-je / Pool

The foreign ministers of South Korea, China and Japan held a video conference on Friday to discuss cooperation on the Covid-19 pandemic. The discussion was planned amid growing concern over the number of infected people arriving in their countries from overseas.

Japan was given expressions of support for its hosting of the Olympics during the video conference, according to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 87 new cases on Friday, bringing the total national infections to 8,652, Reuters reports.

South Korea’s government said on Tuesday it will conduct a coronavirus check on all travelers from Europe, and will impose a two-week mandatory quarantine, starting on Sunday, for those who intend staying long-term.

