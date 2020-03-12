 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Head of WHO urges balance between fighting pandemic & respecting human rights

12 Mar, 2020 11:54
Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, attends a news conference on the coronavirus (COVID-2019) in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged all countries on Thursday to “double down” in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told diplomats in Geneva that describing Covid-19 as a pandemic “does not mean that countries should give up.”

“The idea that countries should shift from containment to mitigation is wrong and dangerous,” the official said.

He added that, while maintaining a containment strategy, all countries must “strike a fine balance between protecting health, preventing economic and social disruption, and respecting human rights,” Reuters reported.

