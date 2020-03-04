Iraq is being ‘pushed into the unknown,’ UN envoy says, as crisis continues

The UN envoy for Iraq warned Tuesday that the country and its people are being “pushed into the unknown” by political indecisiveness and dissent.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert spoke at the Security Council two days after Iraq’s prime minister-designate announced his withdrawal from the post after failing to get parliamentary support for his Cabinet selection. The move has prolonged the political deadlock in the country.

On Sunday, Iraq marked five months since a popular uprising against the country’s political class erupted in Baghdad and southern provinces, to decry rampant government corruption, unemployment and poor services.

Hennis-Plasschaert said political leaders will have to act fast and put the country’s interests above all else in order for Iraq to emerge from the crisis. The UN envoy also stressed the need for free and fair elections, with an independent electoral commission, AP said.