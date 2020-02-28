Scrapped US-Philippines defense pact could still be salvaged, Manila envoy says

A US-Philippines troop agreement recently scrapped by President Rodrigo Duterte could still be salvaged, according to Manila’s ambassador to Washington. Talks were taking place to find a solution, but the alliance would prevail, recognizing the importance of the United States as a global power, Jose Manuel Romualdez said.

“From what I’m told, the door is not totally shut,” Reuters quoted him as saying at a forum in Manila. Both countries are looking at how they can “polish” and “improve” the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), with a Philippines troop pact with Australia and a similar agreement in the works with Japan as possible templates, the senior diplomat added.

Duterte caused a stir earlier this month by serving notice of the VFA’s termination, demonstrating his fury over the rescinding of a US travel visa for his former police chief due to human rights concerns by some US lawmakers.

The VFA, which would end in August, provides rules for the rotation of thousands of American troops in and out of the Philippines for war games and scores of annual exercises.