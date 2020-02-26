 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Parties to Iran nuclear deal make little progress on saving it at Vienna meeting

26 Feb, 2020 15:23
Iran's top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi and Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Schmid attend a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, June 28, 2019. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger

Parties to Iran’s nuclear deal made little progress on Wednesday towards saving the agreement, but efforts to ease Tehran’s economic pain continued, Reuters reported, citing the delegates. The meeting of senior officials in Vienna, Austria, came more than a month after France, Britain and Germany formally accused Iran of violating its terms.

The EU’s foreign policy chief said this month the powers would indefinitely extend the time limits in that process to avoid having to reimpose sanctions. Delegates said that process, known as the dispute resolution mechanism, was not even discussed at Wednesday’s meeting, though the Europeans did criticize Iran.

“Participants also acknowledged that the re-imposition of US sanctions did not allow Iran to reap the full benefits arising from sanctions-lifting,” said the EU foreign policy service’s Secretary General Helga Schmid, who chaired the meeting.

Iran’s Deputy FM Abbas Araqchi focused on European efforts to set up a vehicle that will allow a small amount of barter trade with Iran, which has yet to see a transaction effected. “We know that the Europeans are trying. We know that there is willingness but the lack of ability is obvious,” he said.

