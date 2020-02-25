 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Regional rivals end postal freeze against Qatar

25 Feb, 2020 11:50
Get short URL
Regional rivals end postal freeze against Qatar
Doha, Qatar. © Reuters / Stringer / File Photo

A suspension of postal services against Qatar has ended, with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt restoring services, the UN postal agency said on Tuesday. Mail links were severed in 2017, as part of a campaign to isolate Doha.

The three nations, along with the United Arab Emirates, cut all diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017. They accused Doha of backing radical Islamists and seeking closer links with Iran – allegations Qatar denies.

The restoration of postal services is a small step towards normalization of relations, but talks to resolve the wider rift have stalled, Qatar said earlier this month.

Oman, along with Kuwait, has been involved in (so far, fruitless) efforts to broker an end to the regional rift and has made its ports available to Qatari imports and exports that would previously have transited via the UAE.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies