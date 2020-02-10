Egyptian mediators visit Gaza after renewed Israeli airstrikes against militants – report

An Egyptian delegation arrived in Gaza on Monday seeking to ease tensions, AFP has reported, citing a Hamas security source. The visit came after Israel again attacked the enclave with airstrikes in response to projectiles fired at it by militants.

Egypt has long served as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s army said that early on Monday its “aircraft and fighter jets targeted a number of Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip.” A Hamas “training compound and military infrastructures” were among the targets, the army said. There were no reports from Gaza of casualties or damage.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel would “not accept any aggression from Gaza.”