 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Turkey detains 115 soldiers over alleged links to ‘Gulen’s network’ – report

14 Jan, 2020 08:11
Get short URL
Turkey detains 115 soldiers over alleged links to ‘Gulen’s network’ – report
© Reuters / Murad Sezer

Turkish authorities on Tuesday detained 115 soldiers suspected of having links to the US-based Muslim cleric blamed by Ankara for a failed coup attempt in 2016, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The soldiers are among a total of 176 soldiers that prosecutors ordered to be detained as part of an ongoing investigation into cleric Fethullah Gulen’s network. According to the report, 108 of the soldiers are currently on active duty. The suspects include six F-16 pilots and four district gendarmerie commanders, the agency said.

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999, denies involvement in the coup attempt.

Some 77,000 people have been arrested and around 130,000 others, including military personnel, have been dismissed from state jobs in an ongoing government crackdown on Gulen’s network since the coup, AP said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies