China calls on US to take concrete steps to deliver ‘what was agreed’ at N. Korea summit

25 Dec, 2019 12:05
China's top diplomat Wang Yi. © Reuters / Madoka Ikegami / Pool / File Photo

China has called on the United States to take concrete steps to deliver what was agreed between North Korea and the US during the Singapore summit last year.

Beijing also asked the two countries to work out a feasible roadmap for establishing a permanent peace regime and realizing complete denuclearization on the Peninsula. “China will continue to play a constructive role to that end,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

The recent tensions between Pyongyang and Washington have surfaced mainly due to the fact that the resulting joint statement of the Singapore summit has not been implemented, Wang told People’s Daily on Tuesday. The legitimate concerns of North Korea have not been taken seriously or addressed, the minister added.

“The window of opportunity for peace is once again shifting, and the chances for dialogue quickly fading,” Wang said.

