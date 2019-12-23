 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French workers to halt production at Total’s Grandpuits refinery – CGT union

23 Dec, 2019 16:59
French workers to halt production at Total’s Grandpuits refinery – CGT union
A CGT labor union flag is seen at the French oil giant Total Refinery in Donges, France, December 20, 2019. © Reuters / Stephane Mahe

France’s CGT union workers voted to halt production at Total’s Grandpuits refinery as part of protests over the government pensions reform plan.

“The decision has been taken to halt Grandpuits but with a slight majority. The management has asked for an hour of reflection,” an official said on Monday.

Production halt at PetroIneos’ 210,000 barrels-per-day Lavera oil refinery began on Sunday, after a similar vote from the CGT union workers, Reuters reported.

The environment and energy ministry said on Monday that fuel supplies to gas stations were normal, despite calls by CGT to shut down production at refineries. All French refineries are working despite the strikes, the ministry added.

