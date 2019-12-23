French workers to halt production at Total’s Grandpuits refinery – CGT union

France’s CGT union workers voted to halt production at Total’s Grandpuits refinery as part of protests over the government pensions reform plan.

“The decision has been taken to halt Grandpuits but with a slight majority. The management has asked for an hour of reflection,” an official said on Monday.

Production halt at PetroIneos’ 210,000 barrels-per-day Lavera oil refinery began on Sunday, after a similar vote from the CGT union workers, Reuters reported.

The environment and energy ministry said on Monday that fuel supplies to gas stations were normal, despite calls by CGT to shut down production at refineries. All French refineries are working despite the strikes, the ministry added.