German MPs pass motion urging total ban on Hezbollah in country

The German parliament on Thursday approved a motion urging Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to ban all activities by the Hezbollah group on German soil, citing its “terrorist activities,” Reuters reported.

The motion was backed by Merkel’s conservatives, their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners and the opposition Free Democrats. It is not binding but will increase pressure on the government to act.

The MPs said Germany should ditch its current policy of distinguishing between Hezbollah’s political arm and military units, which have fought alongside government troops in Syria.

The US and Israel have been urging Germany to ban the Lebanese Shiite group altogether, dismissing claims that Hezbollah’s political and military wings are separate entities.