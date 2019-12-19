 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Dec, 2019 12:45
German MPs pass motion urging total ban on Hezbollah in country
The lower house of the German parliament, the Bundestag. © Reuters / Annegret Hilse

The German parliament on Thursday approved a motion urging Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to ban all activities by the Hezbollah group on German soil, citing its “terrorist activities,” Reuters reported.

The motion was backed by Merkel’s conservatives, their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners and the opposition Free Democrats. It is not binding but will increase pressure on the government to act.

The MPs said Germany should ditch its current policy of distinguishing between Hezbollah’s political arm and military units, which have fought alongside government troops in Syria.

The US and Israel have been urging Germany to ban the Lebanese Shiite group altogether, dismissing claims that Hezbollah’s political and military wings are separate entities.

