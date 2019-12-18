 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Seoul & Washington fail to agree on cost of US troops as deal set to expire

18 Dec, 2019 09:23
South Korean and US Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea, December 19, 2017. © Reuters / Kim Hong-ji

South Korea and the United States failed on Wednesday to reach an agreement over Seoul’s contribution towards hosting some 28,500 US troops. The two countries ended two days of talks that were the last before their existing deal expires on December 31.

South Korean lawmakers have said Washington is seeking up to $5 billion a year, more than five times the amount Seoul agreed to pay this year, Reuters reported.

President Donald Trump has demanded that many US allies, including NATO members and Japan, pay more towards defense. He has frequently accused South Korea of being a rich nation that is profiting off the US military forces, which are stationed in the country as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War.

The lack of a deal in talks led by South Korea’s chief negotiator Jeong Eun-bo and his US counterpart, James DeHart, could result in a repeat of last year's attempt, when the two countries missed a year-end deadline but reached a retroactive agreement in the new year.

