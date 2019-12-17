 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Japan to tighten regulations on tech giants ‘to ensure transparency’

17 Dec, 2019 11:47
Get short URL
Japan to tighten regulations on tech giants ‘to ensure transparency’
Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura. © Reuters / Issei Kato

Japan plans to tighten regulations to prevent technology giants, including Facebook Inc and Google, from abusing their market power and having unfair advantage over small businesses, officials said on Tuesday.

The new law would oblige tech giants, such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, to disclose the terms of contracts with customers and to report to the government about their operations, Reuters said.

Japan’s move followed the global trend of tightening the regulatory screws on the online platforms. “We want to put the new law into effect in the way that would make business transactions become transparent without imposing excessive burdens or hampering innovation,” Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters.

For protection of personal data, the government will revise the personal information protection law to allow individuals to request digital firms to suspend the use of their data. The law currently regulates the handling of data collected by illicit means.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies