Hong Kong leader Lam ‘encouraged by President Xi’s recognition of efforts’

16 Dec, 2019 10:52
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam at the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government office in Beijing, China, December 16, 2019. © Reuters / Jason Lee

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Monday she has briefed Chinese President Xi Jinping on the city’s protests. China will continue to support and offer favorable economic policies for the financial hub, Reuters quoted her as saying.

Speaking in Beijing after a closed-door meeting with Xi, Lam said she believed the level of violence embroiling the city and the number of “rioters” were decreasing.

Xi earlier told reporters that he recognized Lam’s courage in governing in these “most difficult” times. Lam said she was encouraged by the president’s recognition of such efforts.

