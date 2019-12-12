Spanish king asks caretaker PM Sanchez to form new govt

Spain’s King Felipe VI has asked caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to try to form a government, even though the leader appeared short of political support, AP reported. The move on Wednesday followed last month’s general election in which Sanchez’s Socialist party collected most votes. The party has 120 seats in parliament and is shy of a majority in the 350-seat chamber.

Sanchez is trying to negotiate the support of rival parties to end the deadlock. He has already cut a deal with the left-wing United We Can party, which has 35 seats, but needs more votes.

Sanchez has been the prime minister and headed the Cabinet since June 2018, being in a caretaker role since snap elections last April and last month which resulted in parliamentary stalemate.

November’s snap election was the fourth in four years in the EU’s fifth-largest economy. If no party is able to form a government, a fresh election could be held next year.