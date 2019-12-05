US to name ambassador to Sudan for 1st time in 23 years, welcomes civilian leader

Washington has said it will name an ambassador to Sudan for the first time in 23 years as it welcomed the country’s new reformist civilian leader.

The United States hailed early steps taken by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to “break with the policies and practices of the previous regime,” which had tense relations with the West, AFP reports.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the US would appoint an ambassador to Khartoum, subject to Senate confirmation, and that Sudan would restore full-level representation in Washington.

Hamdok took charge in August after months of demonstrations led by young people that brought down veteran strongman Omar al-Bashir and then a military council that had tried to stay in power. The protests were triggered by discontent over the high cost of bread and other economic concerns.