Montana Governor Bullock quits bid for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination

The Governor of Montana Steve Bullock said on Monday he was quitting his bid for the Democrats’ 2020 presidential race, Reuters reports. The governor is the latest to drop out as the first nominating contests approach early next year.

“While there were many obstacles we could not have anticipated when entering this race, it has become clear that in this moment, I won’t be able to break through to the top tier of this still-crowded field of candidates,” Bullock, 53, said in a statement.

The race for the Democrats’ nomination to run against Republican Donald Trump has been intensely competitive, with all but the top four candidates struggling to raise money and break through to a party desperate to unseat the president.