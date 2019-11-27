China overtakes US in number of diplomatic missions for 1st time – report

For the first time, China has more diplomatic missions around the world than the United States, AFP said, citing a study published on Wednesday.

China’s “rapid” rise up the rankings of diplomatic networks continued in 2019, boosted by the opening of diplomatic posts in countries that had previously recognized Taiwan, Australia’s Lowy Institute reported.

“With 276 posts globally, China has for the first time surpassed the United States’ network by three posts,” authors of the biennial Global Diplomacy Index said.

The think tank also said that US diplomacy had “entered a period of limbo,” with President Donald Trump’s budget cuts and troubles retaining career diplomats.