Turkey not resuming military op in NE Syria – security source

Turkey is fully abiding by the agreements it reached with Russia and the US regarding northeast Syria and is not resuming its military offensive, Reuters quoted a security source as saying on Monday.

Ankara reached separate agreements with Moscow and Washington last month to remove the Kurdish YPG militia from a swathe of land in northeast Syria bordering Turkey. In return, Turkey stopped its military offensive against the militia.

However, Ankara has previously threatened to launch a new operation if the deal is not kept. The security source said on Monday that Turkey was responding to attacks by the YPG in the region within the scope of self-defense.