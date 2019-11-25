 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey not resuming military op in NE Syria – security source

25 Nov, 2019 10:27
Turkish soldiers in military vehicles return from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Akcakale, Turkey, October 24, 2019. © Reuters /Huseyin Aldemir

Turkey is fully abiding by the agreements it reached with Russia and the US regarding northeast Syria and is not resuming its military offensive, Reuters quoted a security source as saying on Monday.

Ankara reached separate agreements with Moscow and Washington last month to remove the Kurdish YPG militia from a swathe of land in northeast Syria bordering Turkey. In return, Turkey stopped its military offensive against the militia.

However, Ankara has previously threatened to launch a new operation if the deal is not kept. The security source said on Monday that Turkey was responding to attacks by the YPG in the region within the scope of self-defense.

