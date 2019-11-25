UK to take back 42 containers of plastic waste illegally shipped to Malaysia – officials

Britain will take back 42 containers filled with plastic scrap that had been illegally shipped to Malaysia, authorities said on Monday.

Malaysia last year became the world’s main destination for plastic waste after China’s ban on scrap imports disrupted the flow of more than 7 million tons of trash annually, Reuters said.

Hundreds of containers of plastic waste have been held at ports across Malaysia, having arrived without the required permits.

The 42 containers that the UK will take back had arrived at Penang Port between March 2018 and March 2019, according to a joint statement of Malaysia’s Environment Ministry and the British High Commission.