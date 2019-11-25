 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK to take back 42 containers of plastic waste illegally shipped to Malaysia – officials

25 Nov, 2019 09:45
Scrap from an illegal plastic recycling factory are dumped near a palm oil plantation in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat, Malaysia, October 14, 2018. © Reuters / Lai Seng Sin / File Photo

Britain will take back 42 containers filled with plastic scrap that had been illegally shipped to Malaysia, authorities said on Monday.

Malaysia last year became the world’s main destination for plastic waste after China’s ban on scrap imports disrupted the flow of more than 7 million tons of trash annually, Reuters said.

Hundreds of containers of plastic waste have been held at ports across Malaysia, having arrived without the required permits.

The 42 containers that the UK will take back had arrived at Penang Port between March 2018 and March 2019, according to a joint statement of Malaysia’s Environment Ministry and the British High Commission.

