Libya’s pro-Haftar forces ‘shoot down Italian drone’ – report

Forces loyal to Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said they've shot down an Italian drone in western Libya, flying in a zone under their control, AFP has reported.

“We shot down the Italian drone with an anti-aircraft missile, north of Tarhouna,” the rear base of Haftar’s forces, southeast of Tripoli, the leader's spokesman Ahmad al-Mesmari said. “We are still waiting for an explanation about the reasons why the drone flew over Libyan territory.”

Italy’s Defense Ministry said earlier that the drone “crashed on Libyan territory while carrying out a mission” to ensure the safety of oil platforms and fishermen off Libya. Rome added that “the flight plan was previously communicated to the Libyan authorities.”

Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord is contested by a parallel administration in the east, backed by Haftar. The pro-Haftar forces had initially announced that they'd shot down a Turkish drone.