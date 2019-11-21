 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Libya’s pro-Haftar forces ‘shoot down Italian drone’ – report

21 Nov, 2019 11:05
Military vehicles of members of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces head out from Misrata to front line in Tripoli, Libya, May 10, 2019. © Reuters / Ayman Al-Sahili

Forces loyal to Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said they've shot down an Italian drone in western Libya, flying in a zone under their control, AFP has reported.

“We shot down the Italian drone with an anti-aircraft missile, north of Tarhouna,” the rear base of Haftar’s forces, southeast of Tripoli, the leader's spokesman Ahmad al-Mesmari said. “We are still waiting for an explanation about the reasons why the drone flew over Libyan territory.”

Italy’s Defense Ministry said earlier that the drone “crashed on Libyan territory while carrying out a mission” to ensure the safety of oil platforms and fishermen off Libya. Rome added that “the flight plan was previously communicated to the Libyan authorities.”

Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord is contested by a parallel administration in the east, backed by Haftar. The pro-Haftar forces had initially announced that they'd shot down a Turkish drone.

