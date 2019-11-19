 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sweden drops Assange rape investigation - prosecution authority
HomeNewsline

E. Libyan forces’ airstrikes target munitions depot in Misrata

19 Nov, 2019 11:14
Get short URL
E. Libyan forces’ airstrikes target munitions depot in Misrata
Military vehicles of members of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces head out from Misrata to the front line in Tripoli, Misrata, May 10, 2019. © Reuters / Ayman Al-Sahili

East Libya-based forces said they had carried out airstrikes on the port city of Misrata in the early hours of Tuesday, targeting armored vehicles delivered from Turkey and a munitions depot.

The strikes came hours after a deadly airstrike on a biscuit factory in the capital Tripoli, 190km (118 miles) to the west, Reuters reported. The attacks mark a new escalation in the conflict around Tripoli, where forces loyal to east Libya-based commander Khalifa Haftar have been on the offensive since early April.

The attempt by Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) to take Tripoli stalled, and both sides have used drones and fighter jets to carry out airstrikes amid sporadic fighting.

Forces from Misrata have led the defense of Tripoli, home to Libya’s internationally recognized government. Misrata is the second largest city in western Libya and a major source of opposition to Haftar.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies