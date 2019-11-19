E. Libyan forces’ airstrikes target munitions depot in Misrata

East Libya-based forces said they had carried out airstrikes on the port city of Misrata in the early hours of Tuesday, targeting armored vehicles delivered from Turkey and a munitions depot.

The strikes came hours after a deadly airstrike on a biscuit factory in the capital Tripoli, 190km (118 miles) to the west, Reuters reported. The attacks mark a new escalation in the conflict around Tripoli, where forces loyal to east Libya-based commander Khalifa Haftar have been on the offensive since early April.

The attempt by Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) to take Tripoli stalled, and both sides have used drones and fighter jets to carry out airstrikes amid sporadic fighting.

Forces from Misrata have led the defense of Tripoli, home to Libya’s internationally recognized government. Misrata is the second largest city in western Libya and a major source of opposition to Haftar.